Rajya Sabha to discuss mob lynchings on Wednesday

The Rajya Sabha is expected to take up mob lynchings for discussion on Wednesday, informed sources said on Tuesday.



The sources said the issue is likely to be taken up in the form of a short duration discussion.



The House witnessed repeated adjournments on Tuesday, the second day of the monsoon session, with Opposition members raising slogans against the government over some incidents concerning the Dalits.



In the morning, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati stormed out of the Upper House threatening to quit and stated that she was not allowed to speak beyond three minutes over atrocities on Dalits. Later, she resigned from the House.



The government said it was prepared to discuss all issues raised by the Opposition.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Sunday urged the state governments to act tough against "anti-social elements" who break the law and sought the Opposition's support to tackle the "issue of communal violence in the name of cow protection".



An estimated 30 people have been killed in cow-related violence since 2010. According to an analysis of IndiaSpend, a data journalism initiative, of the 63 cases of mob lynching recorded since 2010, 61 took place after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government came to office.