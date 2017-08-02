Rajya Sabha passes RTE amendment Bill

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017, that would give nearly 8.5 lakh untrained teachers time till 2019 to get qualified and obtain a professional degree from a recognised institution.

The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on 21 July. Introducing the Bill, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said this would help already employed untrained teachers to get professional degrees in the next two years, otherwise they might have lost their jobs.

When the RTE Act was implemented in 2010, new schools were set up but since qualified teachers were not available, unqualified teachers, including those with graduation degrees were recruited and given five years to get professional teaching degrees.

This Bill has given a last chance to all the teachers who could not get degrees to get it by 2019. He said the government has made elaborate arrangement through ‘Swayam’ portal and launched 32 DTH channels dedicated to help untrained teachers.

