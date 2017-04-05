Rajya Sabha adjourned twice over deflection of Congress MLAs

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice on Friday after the opposition members created ruckus over deflection of Congress MLAs to the BJP in Gujarat.

Congress member Anand Sharma alleged that the Gujarat Police had kidnapped its MLAs to pressurise them to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Subsequently, the opposition members trooped into the well of the house in protest.

They raised slogan "Stop killing of the Constitution".

When Deputy Chairman of the house P.J. Kurien said "what can I do in it?", Congress member Ghulam Nabi Azad replied: "You can direct the Election Commission for free and fair elections."

Kurien replied: "The Election Commission does not need directions from the Chair. It is constitutionally bound to hold free and fair election."

BJP member Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi objected to Azad's demand saying "You may also ask for direction to Supreme Court".

As the protest continued even after the first adjournment of 10 minutes, the house was adjourned again till 12 p.m.