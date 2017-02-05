Rajnath Singh reviews development works in J-K

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday chaired a meeting of high-level inter-ministerial team to review the implementation of development packages for Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting comes in the wake of incidents of violence in the Valley including the recent attacks on security officials.

A Rs. 80,000-crore package for Jammu and Kashmir was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November, 2015.

So far, Rs.17,000 crore has been released to the state government by the Centre and around Rs. 40,000 crore out of the total Rs 80,000-crore package has been earmarked for improving road infrastructure, including semi-ring roads in Jammu and Srinagar, upgradation of important highways besides others.

An amount of Rs.7,854 crore has been earmarked for flood relief, reconstruction and flood management. A total of Rs 2,241 crore is meant for promoting tourism, which includes setting up 50 tourist villages.

In addition, Rs.11,708 crore has earmarked for power, new and renewable energy and Rs.4,900 crore for improving health care facilities in the state.

Terrorist on Thursday attacked an Army camp in Kupwara killing three army personnel. Two terrorists were also killed in the attack.

