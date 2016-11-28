Rajnath reiterates commitment to secure Indo-Bangladesh border

The Centre reiterated its commitment to securing the Indo-Bangladesh international border, with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday stressing that the government was also committed for providing a "constitutional safeguard" to the indigenous people of Assam.



Singh, who was in Guwahati for a daylong programme, said this while addressing hundreds of party workers. The Union Home Minister is also expected to take part in an Achievers' Award 2016 event organised by a leading media group here.



"There was lot of protests in Assam over the issue of exchange of enclaves between India and Bangladesh with the Indo-Bangladesh land swap deal. Our government had taken a strong step then and the result is evident now. The neighbouring country is standing with India in almost all the issues. Even in case of the issue of terrorism, Bangladesh is supporting India in international forums," said Singh.



"Our government is keen on protecting the 223.7 kms long Indo-Bangladesh border completely. We want to complete the protection work within the next one year to one-and-half-years' time. Wherever fencing is needed we are going to use fencing and wherever there is a need to use technology like using of censors, we are going to use that to secure the international border completely," he added.



Lauding the initiative of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his cabinet, the Home Minister said that the state government had taken steps to increase the number of Foreigners' Tribunals in Assam from 35 to 100 and prioritised the updating of the National Register of Citizens.



He said that earlier the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) used to be known as communal party but that image has been washed away now. "Had BJP been a communal party, it would not have been able to get a clear mandate in parliament," he said.



He further said that BJP has been able to come to power in Assam but there is a huge challenge before the government.



"There is a need to change the system and administrative mechanism in Assam. There is also a need for structural and procedural change in government mechanism. The Chief Minister had taken several steps to root out corruption and I'm happy that the government has been able to win over the people," he added.