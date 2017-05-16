Rajnath promises 'unannounced action' against Pakistani terror groups

Vowing to take action against Pakistan-based terrorist groups in the wake of increased attacks on Indian security forces, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that Narendra Modi government would not let "countrymen hang their heads in shame" and "respond without announcing".

"Bol ke nahin karengey, karke dikhayengey (we will not announce it in advance, we will do it)," he told India TV in a programme on the present situation in Kashmir.

The minister said that countrymen should not presume that nothing was being done by the government in this regard.

"I can say this much for now that we will not allow our countrymen to hang their heads in shame," he said, adding that the government also felt the pain of the people.

"There is pain in our hearts too, but we will not allow that pain to continue for a long time," he said.

Asked when an action against terrorists would be taken for killing army personnel Ummer Fayaz, the Home Minister said "prateeksha kijiye (just wait)".

"Whatever happened to Ummer Fayaz has caused pain in the hearts of Indians. He was a role model for youths," the minister added.

Talking about Maoist problem in the country, the minister said that there was 450 per cent spike in the number of Maoists surrendering in the last two years.

Their activities had also gone down by 40 to 45 per cent, he added.