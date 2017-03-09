Rajnath meets top security officials, reviews internal situation

Keeping in view the cross border tensions on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday chaired a high level meeting with top security officials to review the internal security of the country.

Top security officials including National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Director Intelligence Bureau (DIB) Rajiv Jain and Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Anil Dhasmana were present in meeting as the Home minister took stock of the prevailing situation in the country.

The meeting comes a day after Pakistan’s border action team (BAT) opened fire at an Indian patrol unit at Krishna Ghati sector near the LoC and killed and mutilated the bodies of Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh and BSF head constable Prem Sagar.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir governor NN Vohra met the Union home minister and discussed the issues concerning the Valley with him.

During the 40-minute meeting, Singh and Vohra reviewed the ground situation in the valley and the steps taken to control it.