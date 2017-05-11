Rajnath launches mobile App for grievances redressal of CAPF personnel

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched the Home Ministry (MHA) mobile application for grievance redressal of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel.

"The CPAFs are one of the most disciplined forces. If they are disciplined, this does not mean that they do not have emotions. They also have some personal problems and the system keeps on resolving their problems from time to time," Rajnath Singh said on the occasion.

Singh had proposed this app at the DGPs conference held in Hyderabad last year.

Rajnath Singh said that this app is required when the troopers feel that their problems need the ministry's attention.

"This has given a 'Digital Option' to jawans to lodge their grievances and he is just one click away from jawans," the Home Minister said.

The senior BJP also said that he will review the dashboard of the app every month and check the status of redressal of grievances.

"The MHA will intervene, wherever required," he said adding that everybody should get benefitted from the telecom revolution.

The Home Minister also appreciated the jawans for the dedication with which they do their duty. "The government is making efforts for the welfare of jawans. To curb stagnation, 34,000 jawans have been promoted to Head constable position."

Singh also said that the families of the jawans, who sacrifice their life for the nation, should get minimum assistance of Rs 1 crore.

"The government has recently launched a web portal "Bharat ke veer" to enable the willing donors to contribute towards the family of a braveheart who sacrificed his life in line of duty. The web portal is getting very good response," he said.

The MHA Mobile App has been developed in view of the fact that personnel of various CAPFs are discharging their duties at their places of duty all over the country. In the course of discharging their duties, they come across various personal or service related problems which can be addressed and re-addressed by their organisations.

All Central Armed Police Forces have well organised mechanism for Redressal of Grievances of their personnel. Notwithstanding, there are still some personnel who feel that their grievances need further consideration and better solution.

Considering this requirement, the MHA Mobile App provides a common system in which all personnel of various CAPFs can submit their grievances and the same provides respective forces to receive the submitted grievance for further action.

The mobile application also has a provision for MHA to continuously monitor the action taken by various CAPFs on their grievances and regulate the process for further improvement in the Grievance Redressal System.

The Home Minister also launched BSFMyApp on the occasion.

The BSFMyApp launched on the occasion has been developed to cater to the requirement of BSF personnel regarding grievance redressal as well as various other service and welfare related issues of the force personnel deployed in the field.

It provides mechanism to address issues related to Pay, GPF, Leave, Deputation, etc.

The most significant feature of the application is its Financial Literacy Module which not only educates BSF Personnel about investment of their savings but also facilitates investment in a safe and systematic manner.