Rajnath lauds PM Modi for New Year sops

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing schemes for different sections of society in his address to the nation on New Year’s eve and said the country will become stronger by the decisions announced by PM Modi.

“Congratulate PM for schemes announced for different sections of society, especially farmers and middle class, nation can't progress until they do,” the home minister said in a series of tweets.

“I am sure the country will become stronger by the decisions announced by PM Modi on Saturday,” Singh said and added that the scheme announced for pregnant women is especially very praiseworthy.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday addressed the nation on New Year’s eve and announced a slew of sops for senior citizens, farmers, rural housing, women and small entrepreneurs to soften the blow of demonetisation.

Among the sops announced in his address to the nation at the end of 50-day demonetisation period, Modi said senior citizens will get 8% interest on deposits of upto Rs.7.5 lakh for 10 years and deposit of Rs.6000 into accounts of pregnant and lactating women in rural areas to meet medical expenses.

For farmers, he announced that banks will not charge interest for 60 days on loans taken from district cooperative central bank and primary societies for rabi crop.