Rajnath chairs meet on Kashmir, Maoists

Home Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to discuss Jammu and Kashmir and the situation following the killing of 25 CRPF troopers by Maoists in Chhattisgarh.



The meeting was attended among others by Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain, RAW chief Anil Dhasmana and Central Reserve Police Force chief Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar.



Informed sources said the meeting discussed the fresh trouble in Jammu and Kashmir, where a spike in stone-pelting incidents by students have caused a law and order problem.



The meeting comes days after Rajnath Singh reviewed the status of 2015 developmental package announced for Jammu and Kashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and directed its expeditious implementation.



Security in areas of Maoist influence was also discussed, the sources said.