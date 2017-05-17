Rajinikanth declines to comment on offer to join BJP

At a time when the media is abuzz with the possibility of superstar Rajinikanth joining politics, the actor response was “no comments” when asked to comment on Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan’s offer to him to join the BJP.

"What I want to say I have already conveyed two days ago. I have nothing more to say for the present," Rajinikanth told reporters when asked if he has decided to join politics. He was reacting to media questions during the photo sessions with his fans.



After meeting his fans on Monday, the actor said that if he enters politics, he will be truthful and will not entertain people who want to make money. "God decides what we have to do in life. Right now, he wants me to be an actor and I'm fulfilling my responsibility. If God willing, I will enter politics tomorrow. If I enter, I will be very truthful and will not entertain people who are in this to make money. I won't work with such people," Rajinikanth told his fans, who had gathered at Raghavendra Mandapam here.

One of his die-hard fans said: "If Rajinikanth sir becomes a politician, he will be the best."

Another fan said: "Thalaiva should announce his own party and clean up Tamil Nadu. He is the only one who can save Tamil Nadu and take it forward again."

(With inputs from agencies)