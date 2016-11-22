Railways order probe into Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailment

The railways on Thursday ordered a probe into the Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailment here, even as the derailed coaches were removed and efforts were on to repair the electrification system, with normal traffic expected to resume on Delhi-Howrah route by late evening.

Commissioner Railway Safety, Northern Circle, Shailesh Kumar Pathak will head the investigation which will be conducted on December 30 and 31 at Kanpur Central Railway station, North Central Railways PRO Amit Malviya said.

In this connection, advertisements have also been published in the local newspapers here, asking people to share evidence or piece of information regarding the incident.

Citizens and passengers can reach the deputy chief traffic manager's (CTM) office at the Kanpur Central Railway station on December 30 and 31 after 0930 hours, Malviya said, adding the information could also be mailed to the office.

Pathak, who will be heading the investigation team, will also visit the accident spot and take written and oral statements of eyewitness, injured passengers and railway staff, he said.

The NCR PRO claimed that normal rail traffic would resume on the Delhi-Howrah route by late Thursday and work to repair the electrification system was in an advanced stage.

The accident occurred at 5.30 AM on Wednesday when 13 sleeper coaches and two general compartments of the Ajmer-bound train '12987' from Sealdah in West Bengal jumped the track on the bridge over a dry canal nearly 70 km from here, leaving 62 people injured.