Punjab polls: Rahul declares Amarinder as CM candidate

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Friday ended all speculations by declaring state party chief Amarinder Singh as the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly polls.

Speaking at a public rally in Majitha, in the Akali Dal assembly stronghold of Majitha, near Amritsar, the Gandhi scion said only a Punjabi leader could lead the state.

"Your Chief Minister candidate is sitting here (on the dias). Amarinder Singh is our leader who will head the next government," he announced.

The announcement is significant because ever since former BJP MP Navjot Sidhu joined the Congress, there were murmurs that he was a possible CM candidate. Sidhu, who has officially said that he would follow party orders was also present at the rally.

The Gandhi scion also accused Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is the deputy CM of failing on all fronts especially curbing drug menace and corruption.

“Clouds make farmers hopeful but the Badal in Punjab don't give them water. Every industry and business in Punjab is under the monopoly of the Badal family,” said Rahul.

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sharing the stage with Badals.

“How can PM Narendra Modi talk about eradicating corruption while sharing the stage with Badals,” said Rahul.