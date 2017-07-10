Rahul lashes out at Centre on farmers' plight

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday came down heavily on the Modi and Rajasthan governments over farmers' issues.

Addressing a "Kisan Aakrosh Rally" at the College Ground here, Gandhi said the BJP governments had neglected the pain and suffering of farmers.

"Today (Wednesday) in the Lok Sabha we wanted to speak on farmers' issues, we wanted to speak only for 10-15 minutes... The Prime Minister was there, other ministers were there, but no one was ready to give us even a minute.

"Parliament can be opened at midnight for the sake of Goods and Services Tax but for farmers even one minute cannot be granted," he said.

Gandhi met family members of some of the farmers who committed suicide.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in 2014 made two promises -- to support the cause of farmers and provide two crore jobs. Neither has been fulfilled, the Congress leader said.

"I met lakhs of farmers in Uttar Pradesh and told the government that farmers are sad, they are in pain. It is because of farmers that the country is known... They toil daily and that is why India is known the world over," he said.

"We demanded loan waiver (for farmers) and right price for their produce.

"Our governments in Punjab and Karnataka did this. They waived off loans of farmers," he said, adding that it was only because of pressure from the Congress party that the government in Uttar Pradesh waived off farm loans.

He assured the farmers that the Congress would continue to fight for their cause.

"Wherever and whenever you want me to come to Rajasthan, I am ready. We will put pressure and see to it that your loans are waived off. We are not in the government but will do whatever possible."

On GST, he said that small traders and businessmen were suffering.

"We said give some time to implement it in a proper way. But Modiji wanted to show the world and the US President that India had passed GST."

He stressed that only 50 big businessmen were benefiting because of Modi.

Sachin Pilot, the Rajasthan state president of the Congress, and Ashok Gehlot, former Chief Minister, also spoke on the occasion.