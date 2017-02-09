As Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces the opposition’s wrath for “insulting” former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday retorted that it was Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi who had insulted Singh by tearing an ordinance approved by him back in 2013.

“Rahul ji, have you forgotten when the Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister and you had torn off an ordinance approved by him. Who had insulted the PM then? It was not us, it was you,” Shah said at a public rally in New Tehri, Uttarakhand.

The Congress Vice President had on September 27, 2013 dropped a political bombshell, saying that the UPA government’s ordinance to protect convicted lawmakers from disqualification was "wrong", should be "torn up and thrown away" and it was time to stop "this nonsense".

In what came as a major embarassment for the then Manmohan Singh government, especially when the prime minister was away in the US, Gandhi trashed the ordinance in an unexpected appearance at the Press Club of India where Congress spokesman Ajay Maken was painstakingly defending it.

Shah further attacked Rahul Gandhi for his controversial comments after the Indian security forces conducted surgiucal strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) in September 2016.

“You said Modi ji aap khoon ki dalali karte ho, do you remember that,” said Shah.

Congress and other opposition parties on Thursday forced adjournment of Rajya Sabha twice demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks "insulting" his precedessors.