Rahul Gandhi visits Kasauli to attend his grandmother's last rites

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attended the last rites of his great grandmother Shoba Nehru at Kasauli.

Rahul Gandhi reached Chandigarh airport around 7.00 am and proceeded to Kasauli by road.

He reached Kasauli around 10.00 a.m. and attended the cremation of his grandmother that was performed according to Hindu rites at Mashobra Crematorium adjoining Kasauli.

Shobha Nehru at the age of 109 breathed her last on Tuesday morning at her residence ‘Fair View’ at Kasauli where she was living after the death of husband B K Nehru at the age of 92 years on October 31, 2001. B K Nehru had bought the house in 1987.

B K Nehru was the nephew of the first Prime Minister of independent India Jawaharlal Nehru.

She was known to be very close to the Gandhi family and Rahul Gandhi had on earlier occasions visited her. Earlier, in 2015 and 2016 as well he had made private visit to his great grandmother in Kasauli.

Solan district Superintendent of Police Anjum Ara confirming of Rahul Gandhi’s visit said, He come to Kasauli to attend his grandmother's cremation and left for Delhi around 12.30 pm.