Rahul Gandhi visits Jaipur to meet his relatives

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who was in Rajasthan to address a rally in Banswara, also visited the state capital on Tuesday to meet his relatives here.

Gandhi called on Katju family in the city's C-Scheme area . The Katjus are related to the Nehru-Gandhi family.

"He spent about 40-45 minutes with the family before leaving for Delhi at around 6 p.m," a Congress functionary told IANS.

"Whenever he is in Jaipur, he tries to meet the family," he said.

Not many, including the media, were aware of his programme, and as soon as the word spread, several journalists and some Congress workers gathered near the house where the Katju's stay.

While coming out of the house, Gandhi told the media: "As I said at the rally in Banswara, we will exert pressure on the state government to waive off farmers' loans and work for the welfare of farmers."

Some Congress workers shouted slogans hailing him and the party, while others were busy photographing Gandhi on their phones.