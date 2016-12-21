Rahul Gandhi to lead Congress delegation to China

A Congress delegation led by party Vice President Rahul Gandhi will visit Beijing on the invitation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for a week from January 15, party sources said.



Senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kumari Selja, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajeev Satav and Sushmita Dev, among others, will be part of the delegation.



Earlier, a CPC delegation visited India and met Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi in May last year.



The delegation had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Party-to-party exchanges between the CPC and Indian political parties are a regular affair.