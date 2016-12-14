Rahul Gandhi to appear at Bhiwandi court in defamation case

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi would be appearing at a court at Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district on Monday in connection with a defamation case over his alleged comment against the RSS regarding Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.



At the last hearing, the Bhiwandi magistrate's court had granted him a bail after he appeared before it. The court had adjourned the hearing to January 30.



Rahul would be appearing at the court again tomorrow, confirmed his lawyer Narayan Iyer as well as Mumbai Congress chief and former MP Sanjay Nirupam.



The case against Rahul was filed by a local RSS functionary, Rajesh Kunte, over the former's speech in Bhiwandi on March 6, 2014, in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls.



During the rally, Rahul had allegedly claimed, "The RSS people had killed Gandhi."



Earlier, the Congress vice president had said he was ready to face the trial after the Supreme Court refused to interfere in the criminal proceedings at the court at Bhiwandi. He also withdrew the appeal filed against the Bombay High Court judgement refusing to quash the defamation case.