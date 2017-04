Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Gujarat's Narmada district on Monday to mark the beginning of his campaign ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, a party leader said.



The meeting will be held in Dediapada village, which has sizeable population of tribals.



Assembly elections in the state will happen by the end of this year or early next year.



Out of 182 seats in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, 27 seats are reserved for the scheduled tribes.