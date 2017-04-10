Rahul Gandhi's aunt Shobha Nehru dies at 108

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's aunt Shobha Nehru died at her residence here on Tuesday morning owing to age-related complications, her family said. She was 108.

She was married to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cousin B.K. Nehru, an Indian diplomat who nearly succeeded Dag Hammarskjold as United Nations Secretary General.

Rahul Gandh regularly headed to the picturesque hill station of Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh to meet his aunt.

Born in Budapest in Hungary, Shobha Nehru married into the Nehru family in 1935 after she met B.K. Nehru at Oxford University as a student.

B.K. Nehru, one of India's most distinguished civil servants of post-independent India and former trustee of The Tribune Trust of Publications, died on October 31, 2001 at the age of 92.

