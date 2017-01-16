The incident of a senior Uttarakhand Congress leader joining BJP robbed much sheen of the booth level interaction programme of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi in Rishikesh on Monday. Senior Congress leader and cabinet minister Yashpal Arya joined BJP to give dent to Congress in Uttarakhand.

Interacting with party workers, Rahul Gandhi hit Prime Minister Narendra Modi for removing Mahatma Gandhi’s photograph and getting his snap published on calendar and diary of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). The issue of monetization, Modi government adopting anti poor and farmers policy figured prominently in the meet.

On the KVIC calendar controversy Rahul Gandhi said, “The photograph of the man, who took three bullets for the tricolour, was removed and Modi ji inserted his photograph.”

Rahul Gandhi last came to Uttarakhand on 23 December last year, for addressing a public rally in Almora. The Rishikesh event was the second poll related programme of RaGa in Uttarakhand. But, the booth level interaction at Rishikesh was overshadow by the Yashpal Arya incident. Congress workers were shocked and were engaged in discussing about it at the event venue.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) too came under severe attack from the Congress vice president. “The RSS had not hosted the tricolour at the headquarters for 52 years. They used to host a different flag and now they preach about nationality.”

The gathering witnessed impressive number of Congress workers. They had turned out despite a chilling cold weather and light shower.The interaction programme witnessed many Congress ticket hopeful coming to the venue with their supporters to showcase their mass popularity.

Congress workers were anxiously waiting for the Rishikesh event, but the Arya incident somehow affected it. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat and other Congress leaders had to answer more media query about Arya than the Rishikesh meet.

Alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi of running a solo show, Rahul Gandhi charged that Modi has murdered the Reserve Bank of India.

“These days everything is done by Narendra Modi. Next time when any Ramleela takes you will find Lord Ram missing. Even Lord Ram will wear the mask of Modi to play his role in Ramleela,” said Rahul Gandhi.

BJP has hosted a series of public rallies addressed by their top leaders- including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh Manohar Parrikar, Anurag Thakur, etc. The Congress has surprisingly hosted one public rally by its top leader, that too by Rahul Gandhi, in Almora so far.