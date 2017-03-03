Rahul Gandhi condemns killing of Kashmiri Army officer

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said those who tried to defeat what slain army officer Umer Fayaz stood for, would be themselves defeated.

Condoling the killing of Lt Fayaz by militants in Shopian of Kashmir, he said, "The entire nation shares the grief of Fayaz's family, friends and colleagues. My heartfelt condolences."

"His memory will never be forgotten. Those who tried to defeat what he stood for, will themselves be defeated," he said on Twitter.

Lieutenant Umer Fayaz (23) was last night abducted by five to six militants from his relative's house in south Kashmir's Shopian where he had gone to attend the wedding ceremony. His bullet riddled body was found in Harmain area of Shopian this morning, a police official said.

Hailing from Kulgam district, Fayaz, who studied at Navodaya Vidyalaya, a branch of government schools for gifted students, at Ashmuquam in South Kashmir, joined the Army after being commissioned in December last year.

