Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of lying

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying vis-a-vis promises of eradicating corruption from Goa and providing employment for youth, even as the Gandhi scion promised a corruption free and inclusive government in Goa.



Addressing a poll rally in Mapusa assembly constituency, located a short distance from the state capital, Gandhi also cautioned the voters to stay away from the BJP and its anti-poor ideology and plans of dividing communities.



"Goa knows that the government did not give jobs to youth and yet PM says, we have done a lot of development. Everyone know the Prime Minister lies. He says, 'I have eliminated corruption'. The whole of Goa says that there is rampant corruption," Gandhi said, while referring to Modi's speech at a recent poll rally in the state capital.



Hinting at Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar's dominance over the state BJP and the government, Gandhi said under the BJP regime "governance was dominated by one person and the state would be run by ministers from Delhi".



Promising a corruption free regime in Goa, Gandhi said that if the Congress was elected to power in the state, the party would deliver an inclusive, corruption-free government, which would include new faces which the party had fielded.



"When we run the government on the first level of priority will be the poor of Goa and our work will focus on farmers, poor and marginalised sections. The government which will be formed, it will respect the Congress workers. The doors of the Chief Minister and ministers will be open for Congress workers and the people of Goa," he said.