R R Bhatnagar takes charge as new CRPF DG

Senior IPS officer R R Bhatnagar on Friday took charge as the new Director General (DG) of the CRPF, days after the force lost 25 of its men in a deadly Naxal ambush in Chhattisgarh.



Bhatnagar, 57, reached the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters at Lodhi road here and took charge after he was accorded the ceremonial guard of honour.



The government had issued orders for appointing Bhatnagar, a 1983-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, as the new full-time DG of the force on April 26.



The post had been lying vacant for close to two months after incumbent DG K Durga Prasad retired on February 28.



Acting DG Sudeep Lakhtakia on Friday handed over the baton to Bhatnagar, who came back to India last night after attending a conference in Jakarta.



Bhatnagar was till now serving as the DG of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).



He will have a 32-month long stint as the head of the about 3-lakh personnel strong force as his retirement is scheduled in December, 2019.



Soon after taking charge, he asked his officers to give him a briefing on the recent incidents in Chhattisgarh that claimed the lives of 37 troops, including the one on March 11 where twelve men were killed in a Naxal ambush in Sukma in the Bheji area.



The CRPF is the country's largest paramilitary force and is deployed as the lead force for conducting anti-Naxal operations and to render a variety of roles in the internal security domain.