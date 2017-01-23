R-Day Parade: 17 states, 6 Union ministries to showcase tableaux

The Republic Day Parade on Rajpath on January 26 will witness tableaux from 17 states and six ministries of the Union government this year.

These tableaux will showcase varied themes starting from country’s rich cultural heritage and socio-economic development to nation’s progress in key areas like IT, women, empowerment and environment protection.

The tableau of Odisha will showcase ‘Dola Jatra’, a popular festival celebrated in the state and the tableau from Arunachal Pradesh depicting the Yak Dance, one of the most famous pantomimes of the Mahayana sect of Buddhist tribes, will be on display.

While, the Maharashtra tableau will depict the commemoration of the 160th birth anniversary of Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak, the Manipur tableau will recreate the ambience of rich cultural tradition of the state.

The tableaux from Gujarat, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, West Bengal, Tripura, Jammu & Kashmir and Assam will showcase the rich cultural heritage of the respective states.

The tableaux prepared by the Central Board of Excise & Customs, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Ministry, the Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation Ministry, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Central Public Works Department and the Skill Development Ministry, will depict various initiatives taken up by the Union government.