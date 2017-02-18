Questioning demonetisation, AAP demands black money data

Questioning the logic behind the recent demonetisation by the Centre, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday demanded the Narendra Modi government to make public the complete data of black money received by government since the implementation of the initiative.

AAP’s state convener, Gurpreet Singh Waraich said that Prime Minister (PM) Modi is directly responsible for the problems being faced by common people due to demonetisation.

He said that the farmers, traders, and small retailers are constrained to stand in long queues outside the banks due to demonetization which has immensely damaged their business.

The party on Saturday held demonstrations at the various places in Punjab against Modi government's decision of demonetisation.

Questioning Pm Modi over his utterances that demonetisation will give sleepless nights to the hoarders of black money, while the common man will lead a peaceful life, Waraich said that the move of the Union government has completely derailed the life of the common man.

“Does the PM think that these farmers, retailers, daily wagers and common people standing outside banks are corrupt?” he asked.

Waraich said that in order to eliminate corruption, the corrupts should be targeted. PM Modi is busy in waiving off the loans of billionaires which includes Vijay Malaya whose loan of Rs.1200 Crores has been waived off.

The AAP leader said that more than 150 people have died throughout country because of the demonetisation but Modi has not said even a word about the loss of these lives.

He said that has Modi realized his mistake and rolled back the decision, the people were saved from facing misery.

Waraich said that apart from traders and businessmen, the farmers faced a lot of difficulties as they had no cash to buy seeds and fertilizers.

The PM has destroyed the trade, agriculture and business with his decision, he said.