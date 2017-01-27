Putin, Netanyahu send Republic Day greetings to Modi

Foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Wednesday sent Republic Day greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



In his message, Putin expressed desire to continue strengthening the "mutually advantageous" ties.



"Over the decades of independent development, India has achieved impressive success in the economy, society, science and technology, and other fields. Your country plays an important constructive part in resolving current issues on the regional and international agendas," he said.



"Our privileged strategic partnership with India remains an unchanging foreign policy priority for Russia," Putin said.



"I want to reaffirm our desire to continue strengthening mutually advantageous bilateral cooperation in various areas," he said.



In this context, Putin said, "We place great importance on the events that will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries."



Netanyahu tweeted, "Congratulations to my good friend @narendramodi and all the people of India on Republic Day."



Responding to this, Modi tweeted, "Thank you PM Netanyahu.



Your wishes are indeed special."



Afghan President Ashraf Ghani also tweeted, "A happy #RepublicDay to India."



Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena also sent his wishes on Twitter.



"Wishing @narendramodi and the people of India a very happy #RepublicDay," he wrote, to which Modi replied, "Thank you for the #RepublicDay wishes President Sirisena."



Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay tweeted, "Best wishes to PM @narendramodi and the people of India on their Republic Day."



Modi responded, "Thank you PM Tobgay for the greetings."