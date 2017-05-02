Project to instill patriotism launched in varsities

Vidya Veerta Abhiyan launched on Tuesday by HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar is a special project to instill the spirit of patriotism among students of universities and colleges.

In this project which is dedicated to the 21 Paramveer Chakra awardees, a 15 foot by 20 foot portrait of these army personnel will be displayed in all universities and colleges. Javadekar thanked the Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, for helping with pictures of Paramveer Chakra awardees.

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Ramrao Bhamre said every Indian owes his life to the soldiers of our country.

Paramveer Chakra award winners Naib Subedar Sanjay Kumar and Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav were felicitated by the HRD Minister. Naib Subedar Sanjay Kumar said the project should have also been launched in schools as it is easier to instill the spirit of patriotism among children.

"There will be no special grant for this project. We expect that the expenditure on this project will be borne by the students and teachers through donations," said Javadekar.

The event was attended by several vice-chancellors of universities including Prof Tabo Mibang, VC of Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh and VC of Delhi University, Prof Y K Tyagi and Prof G Gopa Kumar, VC of Central University of Kerala among others. IIT Director Prof V Ramgopal Rao was also present.

Tarun Vijay, an auther and ex-MP of Rajya Sabha was the convener of the event. Rear Admiral K K Pandey, Air Marshal H N Bhagwat and Lt General Sarat Chandra were also present.