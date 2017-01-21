Pro-jallikattu protesters continue stir

The pro-jallikattu protests continued for the fifth day on Saturday across Tamil Nadu with the youth and students continuing to stay put at the venues, including the Marina, the epicentre of the statewide stir, here.



The entire area in and around Marina was abuzz with hordes of men, women and children shouting slogans, seeking nod for the bull-taming sport.



Jallikattu supporters also staged rail blockade at Madurai even as train services continued to remain affected due to the ongoing stir.



The Southern Railway announced cancellation of some trains besides diversion of others.



The Centre, moving swiftly, yesterday cleared a draft ordinance to allow jallikattu, paving the way for Tamil Nadu to promulgate it to end the widespread protests.



Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had yesterday said an ordinance to allow jallikattu would be in place in a day or two and legal steps would be taken to tackle any "obstacles" that come its way.



The state government would undertake all legal measures to handle related issues and remove any obstacles legally to facilitate the conduct of jallikattu, he had stated.