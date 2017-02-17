Priyanka Gandhi campaigns with brother Rahul

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday campaigned with brother Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi for the ongoing Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections

After weeks of delaying and cancellations, Priyanka showed up with her brother in Rae Bareli, a parliamentary seat held by mother Sonia Gandhi. The party workers have long been demanding Priyanka to campaign, however she restricted her campaigning to Amethi and Rae Bareli.

Priyanka is among the 40 'star campaigners' the party has listed for the seven-phase polls.