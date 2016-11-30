'Prevent unauthorised access to n-material, technology'

India on Wednesday called upon the international community to clamp down on terrorism and prevent unauthorised access to nuclear material and technology.



Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar on Wednesday "while noting the grave threat posed by terrorism to international security emphasised the need to clamp down on terrorism and prevent unauthorised access to nuclear material and technology", External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.



Jaishankar was speaking at the inauguration of a three-day meeting of the Implementation & Assessment Group (IAG) of the Global Initiative to Combat Nuclear Terrorism (GICNT) here.



"He (Jaishankar) commended the work of GICNT in building a world-wide network of experts and practitioners towards a holistic approach to nuclear security," Swarup said.



"He offered the services of India's Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership for training and capacity building in the field of nuclear and radiological security."



According to the spokesperson, GICNT co-Chairs Russia and the US reviewed the activities undertaken by the various working groups of the Global Initiative and complimented India's contribution to strengthening global nuclear security.



"IAG coordinator, The Netherlands, provided an update on the inter-sessional activities and outlined the plan for the coming period," Swarup said.



"The three working groups on nuclear forensics, nuclear detection, and response and mitigation are having concurrent sessions to discuss relevant issues."



GICNT is a voluntary international partnership of 86 nations and five international organisations that are committed to strengthening global capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to nuclear terrorism.



It works towards this goal by conducting multilateral activities that strengthen the plans, policies, procedures, and interoperability of partner nations.



Around 150 delegates from 45 GICNT partner countries and four International organisations -- International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Interpol, European Union, and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime -- are participating in the New Delhi event.



Japan will be hosting the annual plenary of the GICNT in June this year.