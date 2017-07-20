Presidential poll: Kovind ahead of Meira by over 2 lakh vote value

NDA's Ram Nath Kovind established a massive lead of more than two lakh in vote value over UPA rival Meira Kumar as counting of votes progressed in the Presidential election on Thursday.



In an electoral college of 4,896 voters with 10,98,903 value, 2,002 votes with value of 6,84,179 have been counted. Thirty seven votes were declared invalid.



Kovind has so far polled 1,389 votes with a value of 4,79,585. Meira Kumar got 576 votes with a value of 2,04,594.



This was at the end of counting of votes from 11 states -- Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand, said Lok Sabha Secretary General Anoop Mishra, who is the Returning Officer.



The counting of votes began at 11 a.m.



In the second round, votes from Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand were included.



Kovind got 25 (value 500) from Goa where a total of 38 (value 760) were polled. Meira Kumar bagged 11 (value 220) and two votes were declared invalid.



In Gujarat, Kovind polled 132 vote (value 19,404) and Meira Kumar got 49 (value 7,203) out of a total of 181 (value 26,607).



In Haryana, out of a total 90 votes (value 10,080) Kovind secured 73 (value 8,176) and Meira Kumar polled 16 (1,792). One vote was declared invalid.



In Himachal, a total of 67 (value 3,417) votes were polled. Kovind got 30 (value 1,530) and Meira Kumar 37 (value 1,887).



In Jammu and Kashmir, Kovind got 56 (value 4,032) while Meira Kumar got 30 votes (2,160) out a total of 86 (6,192) votes polled.



In Jharkhand, a total of 81 (14,256) votes were polled. Kovind got 51 (8,976) while Meira Kumar secured 26 (value 4,576). Four votes were invalid.



Meira Kumar secured no vote from Andhra Pradesh against Kovind's 27,189 value of votes. In Arunachal Pradesh, Kovind secured 448 and Meira Kumar 24.



The NDA candidate bagged 10,556 from Assam against Meira Kumar's 4,060. In Bihar, it was a close fight with Kovind getting 22,490 and Meira Kumar 18,867.