With the first round of vote counting for the presidential poll coming to an end, NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind was leading over opposition’s Meira Kumar by 60,683 votes.

As per reports, Kovind was polled over 83,624 votes against Meira Kumar’s 22,941 votes at the end of the first round of the counting.

As per the rule of proportional representation, the total votes cast by elected lawmakers across India add up to around 11 lakh. The first round of counting has ended and there are seven more to go.

The counting began on Thursday morning in the Parliament. The result was expected by the evening that would decide the successor of President Pranab Mukherjee, who demits office on 25 July, the day when the new president will take oath.

There would be eight rounds of counting, and the announcements regarding the counting trend would be made after every round.

Polling to choose the successor to President Mukherjee was held simultaneously at 32 polling stations — one in Parliament House and one each in 29 state assemblies and two union territories with assemblies.

As per reports, people at the native village of Ram Nath Kovind had already started celebrating in anticipation of his win.