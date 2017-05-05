President to inaugurate advanced liver institute in Bengal

President Pranab Mukherjee will on Thursday inaugurate eastern India’s first full-fledged healthcare institute dedicated to liver diseases in West Bengal as part of his two-day tour to the state, officials said on Wednesday.

Mukherjee will inaugurate the Indian Institute of Liver and Digestive Sciences, set up by the Liver Foundation West Bengal, in Sonarpur, Kolkata.

The Indian Institute of Liver and Digestive Sciences, spread over a four-acre plot, has a 100-bed inpatient section and will be a boon for people suffering from liver diseases, which claim an estimated 2 lakh lives every year in India.

He will also receive the first copy of a book, titled 'Metaphysics, Morals and Politics, from Prof. Amal Kumar Mukhopadhyay at a function in the Raj Bhavan later in the day.

On Friday, the president will attend a medical award ceremony following which he will inaugurate an integrated rooftop power generating facility at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology at Shibpur in Howrah.

He will then leave for Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)