Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised President Pranab Mukherjee’s joint address to both houses of Parliament saying it was “in-depth” and “extensive”.

“The President's address wonderfully encapsulated India's strengths, aspirations, potential & the efforts towards transforming India,” Modi tweeted.

“Rashtrapati Ji's address to both houses of Parliament was in-depth and extensive,” he said in another tweet.

President Mukherjee lauded the Centre’s efforts to fight black money with demonetisation and the bold surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) while implementing welfare schemes for the poor, youth and farmers as he addressed both houses of Parliament ahead of the Budget Session.