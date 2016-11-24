President returns Netaji Subhas IT Bill to Delhi Assembly

President Pranab Mukherjee has returned a bill to upgrade Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (NSIT) into a university back to the Delhi Assembly for reconsideration, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said here on Wednesday.



"The President has sent the Delhi Netaji Subhas University of Technology Bill, 2015 back to the assembly for reconsideration," Goel told the House on Wednesday.



The Bill was passed by the assembly in June 2015 with an aim to upgrade NSIT, currently affiliated to Delhi University, into a separate university.



At present there are over 3,000 seats in NSIT but after upgrading it to a university, the number of seats were to be increased to 12,000 in three to four years.



Government sources said that the Bill has been sent back on technical grounds and it will now be sent to the Law Department to solve the discrepancies.



It will then again be passed by the cabinet and sent to the Lt Governor for his approval before it could be reintroduced in the assembly.



Last week Lt Governor Anil Baijal returned, for reconsideration, the Aam Aadmi Party government's ambitious proposal of reducing the fares of DTC and cluster buses by 75 per cent.