President receives first copy of book 'Future of Indian Universities'

President Pranab Mukherjee was handed over the first copy of the book Future of Indian Universities: Comparative and International Perspectives compiled by Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Jindal Global University on Monday.



The book, published by Oxford University Press was presented to the President by Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen at Rashtrapati Bhavan during an event.



Speaking on the occasion, the President urged all to think about the future of Indian universities as a continuation of the country's rich history and heritage of education.



"We would do well to take from reforms by great philosophers and visionaries, such as Rabindranath Tagore, who sought to revive the ancient Buddhist tradition of higher learning and research in a 'common pursuit of truth' for all mankind. As our 'Universities of the Future' gear up for global competition to find their place on the tables of institutional rankings, let us not forget the difference between 'world-class' and 'world-minded'," he said.



The President added that the education system should guide students to break new ground in scientific discoveries, artistic creativity and philosophical ruminations and reproduce the next generation of great scientists, philosophers, artists, teachers, doctors, engineers and innovators.