Tributes from top political leaders poured in as the country observed Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary on Tuesday.

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the great soul for his contribution towards making India a stronger nation.

President Mukherjee took to Twitter and paid his tribute to the great soul.

"My humble tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary," Mukherjee said in a tweet.

"In a world fettered by race, creed and colour, Gurudev Tagore promoted internationalism for a new world order," he said, adding, "Tagore was a great soul who not only illumined the time he lived in but continues to remain an inspiration for humanity."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too took to Twitter and paid his tribute to Tagore, saying, "Gurudev Tagore will always be remembered for his powerful thoughts and contribution to the freedom movement. Tributes to him on his Jayanti."

Rabindranath Tagore was a Bengali polymath who reshaped Bengali literature and music, as well as Indian art with Contextual Modernism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Author of Gitanjali and its "profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse", he became the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913.

(With inputs from agencies)