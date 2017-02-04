President opens annual ‘Udyanotsav’ of Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday opened the Mughal Gardens of the Rashtrapati Bhavan for general public.

“The ‘Udyanotsav’ at the Mughal Gardens of the Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain open for general public from February 5 to March 12, 2017 between 9:30 am and 4 pm,” a release from the Rashtrapati Bhawan said.

“People will be able to visit the Spiritual Garden, Herbal Garden, Bonsai Garden and Musical Garden. During this period, there will be no online booking for visiting the Gardens,” the release added.

The garden will be closed on Mondays for the maintenance and the entry and exit for the public will be from Gate No. 35 of the President’s Estate.

Visitors should not to bring water bottles, briefcases, handbags, ladies purses, cameras, radios, transistors, boxes, umbrellas, eatables. However, arrangements of drinking water, toilets, first aid, medical facility; rest rooms for senior citizens, women and children will be provided.

The Mughal Gardens will be opened exclusively on March 10 for special category of visitors such as farmers, differently abled persons, defence, para-military forces and Delhi Police personnel from 9.30 am to 4pm.