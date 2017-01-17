President on 3-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal

President Pranab Mukherjee will inaugurate the centenary year celebration of 'Jhalda Satyabhama Vidyapith' in West Bengal's Purulia district on Wednesday.

He will reach Jhalda via Ranchi in Jharkhand, an official statement said.

On the same day, he will also inaugurate the 60th-anniversary celebrations of the Netaji Research Bureau at Kolkata and unveil the restored 'Wanderer Car' used by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 'Mahanishkraman' (The Great Escape) in January 1941.

On January 19, the President will inaugurate the 28th Dantan Gramin Mela-2017 at Dantan in Paschim Medinipur district. On the same day, he will also attend the 35th-anniversary celebrations of a Bengali newspaper 'Aajkaal' at Kolkata.

On the last day of his visit, the President will inaugurate the Bengal Global Business Summit-2017. He will also inaugurate the bicentenary celebrations of the Hindu School as well as the Presidency University at Kolkata before returning to Delhi.