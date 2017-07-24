President Kovind to take oath on Tuesday

President-elect Ram Nath Kovind will be administered oath as the President of India by the Chief Justice of India, Justice

Jagdish Singh Khehar, at a ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, members of Council of Ministers, Governors, chief ministers, Heads of Diplomatic Missions, Members of Parliament and senior civil and military officers of the government will be present.

The outgoing President and the President-elect will arrive in the Central Hall in a ceremonial procession. After the President-elect takes the Oath of office in the presence of the Chief Justice of India, a 21-Gun Salute will be fired.

The President will then deliver an address. On the conclusion of the ceremony in the Central Hall, the President will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan where an inter-Services guard of honour will be given to him in the forecourt and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing President.