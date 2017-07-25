President Kovind mourns deaths caused by floods

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the deaths caused by floods in Assam, Gujarat, and Rajasthan and assured that the nation stood by the affected families.

“Nation condoles deaths due to heavy rains & floods in Assam, Gujarat, Rajasthan & other states. Stands by families affected,” he said in a tweet.

Assam, Rajasthan and Gujarat have been hit devastating floods caused by heavy rainfall. The death toll in Gujarat is 83 while 77 people have died in Assam. Six people have lost their lives in Rajasthan over the last two days.

Gijarat is perhaps the worst affected and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced Rs.500 crore for rescue work after an aerial survey of the flooded areas. He also announced Rs.2 lakh compensation to the kin of dead and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

The Assam government has sought an interim assistance of Rs.2,939 crore from the central government.

