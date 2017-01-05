President has now shown truth to PM Modi: Congress

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday appreciated President Pranab Mukherjee's statement on demonetisation and said President has now shown truth to PM Modi and his government.

“President has now shown truth to PM Modi and his government,” Surjewala said in a series of tweets.

“President of India has now spoken, will Modi ji listen and leave his arrogance of power and recoup the losses,” Surjewala said and added that head of the family gives lessons to truant child, that is the kind of lesson President of India has given.

President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday said demonitisation will be beneficial in immobilising black money but may also slowdown the economy temporarily.

Mukherjee had welcomed Prime Minister Modi's announcement of demonetisation of Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes on November 8 and had termed it a bold move.