President hails Centre for demonetisation, surgical strikes

President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday lauded the Centre’s efforts to fight black money with demonetisation and the bold surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) while implementing welfare schemes for the poor, youth and farmers as he addressed both houses of Parliament ahead of the Budget Session.

“My government has taken bold decision in the interest of the poor. To combat the evils of black money, corruption and terror financing, my government took a decision in November, 2016 to demonetise Rs 500, 1000 notes,” Mukherjee said.

Terming the upcoming Budget Session, which begins on Wednesday as historic, Mukherjee said it heralded the advancement of the budget cycle as also the merger of the railway budget with general budget.

"This is a historic session heralding the advancement of the budget cycle and merger of the railway budget with general budget for the first time in independent India," said Mukherjee addressing members of both the houses.

"We gather once again to celebrate democracy and cherished value and culture that has prospered through out the long history of our country. A culture that guides my governmnet towards 'sabka saath sabka vikas'," he added.

Listing the Centre’s welfare schemes, Mukherjee said the government has provided over Rs.2 lakh crore through 5.6 crore loans sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana because at the core of the government's policies was welfare of the poor, Dalits, farmers, labourers and the youth.

"My government salutes the strength of janashakti (people's power) and pledges to constructively utilise it in Rashtra Nirman (nation building)," Mukherjee added.

He further said that several initiatives to provide healthcare to all, including an immunisation programme that helped 55 lakh children.

"My government has taken several initiatives in the healthcare sector, basically to make it affordable for the poor section. Mission Indradhanush is one of them which has so far helped 55 lakh children get immunised against several diseases," he said.

He also hailed the nation for declaring "over 1.4 lakh villages, 450 cities, 77 districts and three states as open defecation free".

Observing that financial inclusion was the key to poverty alleviation, Mukherjee said close to 13 crore poor have been covered under various social security schemes of the Narendra Modi government.

Mukherjee further said the "favourable monsoon" supplemented by "farmer-oriented schemes" of the government has resulted in increased crop yields.

The Budget Session will take a break from February 9, reconvene on March 9 and end on April 12.



