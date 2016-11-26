President greets people on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal

President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday greeted people as they prepare to celebrate Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal.



"On the joyous occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal, I convey warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens in India and abroad," an official release quoted him as saying.



"Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal are expressions of joy and prosperity ushered in by a fresh harvest," he said.



Lohri would be celebrated on Friday and Makar Sankranti and Pongal on Saturday.



"May the celebrations of these festivals bind all sections of our society together with the spirit of love, compassion and joy.



"May these festivals which celebrate the hard work of our farmers and offer gratitude to mother nature bring happiness, peace and prosperity in every one's life," the President added.