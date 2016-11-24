President condoles death of veteran actor Om Puri

President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday expressed his condolences on the demise of veteran Bollywood actor Om Puri.



In a video message to the deceased actor's son, Ishaan Puri, Mukherjee said, "I am sad to learn about the passing away of your father, Om Puri."



"Please accept my heartfelt condolences and convey them to all members of your family. I pray to the Almighty to give you and your family the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss," the President said.



Bollywood actor Om Puri died in Mumbai early on Friday after a heart attack.



Mukherjee also said that Om Puri was an "iconic actor" who delighted fans all over the world with his masterful screen presence and performance.



For his contribution to Indian Cinema, Om Puri was honoured with numerous awards including the Padma Shri in 1990.



"Puri will always be remembered for his powerful and versatile acting, which brought life into the celluloid characters he played in films.



"His sad demise has left a huge void in the field of Indian film industry, which will be difficult to fill," Mukherjee added.