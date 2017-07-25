President condoles death of noted scientist Yash Pal

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the demise of eminent scientist Professor Yash Pal, saying his passing away is a great loss for the country.

Prof Yash Pal served the nation in various capacities including as chief consultant, Planning Commission, chairman UGC and member of Scientific Council, International Centre for Theoretical Physics.

He was known for his contribution to the study of cosmic rays. His science-based programme titled 'Turning Point' made him a cult figure during the 90s, Kovind said in a condolence message sent to his wife, Nirmal Pal.

“For his exemplary services in the field of Science and Technology, Professor Yash Pal was honoured with several prestigious awards including the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. His passing away is a great loss for our country and the scientific community,” the president said.

Kovind said: “Please accept my heartfelt condolences and convey the same to the rest of your family members. I pray to the almighty to give you and other members of the family, strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss”.

90-year-old Yash Pal, noted for his contribution to the study of cosmic rays as well as for being an institution builder, died at Max hospital in Noida due to age related illness on Monday night.