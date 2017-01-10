Pongal: All about the harvest festival of Tamil Nadu

Pongal is a four-day harvest festival of Tamil Nadu which commences from the last day of Tamil month Margazhi.

Crops like rice, sugarcane, turmeric etc are harvested during this month.

The term ‘Pongal’ in Tamil means “to boil” and it is the only Hindu festival which follows a solar calendar.

In this four-day festival, special offerings are made to the sun god, Indra to bestow good harvest.

People also regard Pongal as highly auspicious as it marks the beginning of Uttarayan - the journey of the sun towards northwards.

During this festival, families get together and exchange gifts.

The first day of Pongal is known as Bhogi Pongal. It is celebrated to worship Lord Indra who bestows good harvest.

On this day, people discard their old clothes and wear new clothes.

As a part of their ritual, people draw Kolams (floral designs made of rice) in front of their houses.

The second day of the Pongal festival is known 'Thai Pongal’.

This day is dedicated to honour the sun god, Surya.

People offer boiled milk and jaggery to the sun god.

Worshippers also prepare a dish called venpongal which is a combination of dal, rice and sugar.

The third day of Pongal is known as Mattu Pongal. On this day, animals that are used for agricultural purposes are honoured.

Farmers wash the cattle, paint their horns, cover them with metal caps and decorate them with multi-colored beads, tinkling beads, flower garlands around their necks.

People worship the cattle, touch their feet and feed them with Pongal.

The final day of Pongal is known as Kaanum Pongal. On this day the family members visit each other and exchange gifts.

In the northern part of India, the harvest festival is known as Makar Sankranti which also takes place around the same time. In Punjab, the harvest festival is known as Lohri.