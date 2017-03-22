Politicians and style: Is Yogi Adityanath setting a trend?

It is a countrywide scenario. Indian politicians are more popularly known to don sobre handloom outfits -- simple white or offwhite Nehru kurtas and churidars or simple cotton sarees, and not so much for their fashion sense. However, over the past few years it has changed. Our present politicians can be seen shedding old traditions and wearing crisp shirts and elegant designer suits and sarees and some adding colour to drab politics or setting trends with their peculiar choice of outfits.



Still, Indian leaders who gave a touch of style and elegance to the house of Indian politics are few compared to Western countries. But they did set quite a style trends that set them apart.



The latest addition to the list is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: He stands out in the crowd with his unique yogic look - wearing saffron monk-robes and clean cut hairstyle. He is said to wear only saffron coloured clothes with wide sleeves and round kurtas of cotton and matka silk fabric. Will his colleagues and the young breed follow his style?



Of course, needless to mention, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exquisite dressing sense has been much talked about. His signature style crisp fine kurtas and classic monogrammed suits are simply hard to ignore. His dressing sense with his subtle linen and khadi kurtas and perfectly-tailored designer jackets are much talked about. Modi had earlier confessed his ‘god-gifted’ dressing sense for his ability to mix and match colours well.



While Modi may top the list, his junior fellow politician Sachin Pilot was once considered the most stylish politician. He manages to look impeccably suave and savvy with his politically correct choice of clothes, sometimes in neatly tailored bandh-gala suit, sometimes in perfect white traditional kurta.



Among the female politicians, who pioneered simple elegance is Congress president Sonia Gandhi. From a foreigner to one of the most powerful Indian politician, Sonia has undergone quite a wardrobe transformation since then. Known for stepping up with her mother-in-law and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s look, Sonia caught everyone’s attention with her elegant dressing style. Sonia’s exquisite handloom saris to graceful cotton and silk saris and her lovely Pashmina shawls during winters have certainly brought quite a fashion revolution in the Indian political circles.



Not to be left behind, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's simple dressing style mostly in white saris with blue and green borders sets her strongly apart. With power in her hand, her simple nextdoor neighbour look, with a down-to-earth persona, makes heads turn. The CM who sports the classic ‘plain-Jane’ look even made ‘hawai-chappals’ look fashionable.



Congress MP Shashi Tharoor mostly known as the most charming politician has drawn much attention and distraction with his remarkable suave dressing sense. The London-born Indian politician with his sleek ties and flawless tailored suits that are sometimes teamed up with a ‘rose’ as an accessory has certainly set high fashion standards for the Indian political leaders.

Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia who represents Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh is known to attract quite a lot of attention with his dapper looking suits and bold fashion outfits. Belonging to a royal family, Jyotiraditya has maintained his royal charm in freshly tailored white cotton shirts teamed with black waist coats.

Other popular names include Renuka Chowdhury, Priyanka Gandhi and Omar Abdullah.